    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp [Image 8 of 9]

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Mark Struve 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Detailed closeup of the wishbone-shaped carriage on the XM102. The gun could be placed and then rotated using the rear wheel on the carriage. Auxiliary power could be added to the carriage to allow it to traverse and move short distances.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 13:55
    Photo ID: 8823035
    VIRIN: 250106-D-MU571-8783
    Resolution: 16320x7532
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp [Image 9 of 9], by Mark Struve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

