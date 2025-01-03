Detailed closeup of the wishbone-shaped carriage on the XM102. The gun could be placed and then rotated using the rear wheel on the carriage. Auxiliary power could be added to the carriage to allow it to traverse and move short distances.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 13:55
|Photo ID:
|8823035
|VIRIN:
|250106-D-MU571-8783
|Resolution:
|16320x7532
|Size:
|12.58 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp [Image 9 of 9], by Mark Struve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
No keywords found.