Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jocelyn Munoz, from the Air Force District Washington Surgeon General’s Office, stands at ceremonial at-ease on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. Munoz was a participant in the presidential inauguration cordon training that included a uniform inspection, briefings, and outdoor training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)