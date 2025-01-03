Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration [Image 1 of 10]

    Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Daniel DeVoe, commander of the Air Force District of Washington, addresses Airmen at a presidential inauguration training on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. DeVoe reassured the Airmen that he will also be enduring the elements in the inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 13:20
    Photo ID: 8821647
    VIRIN: 241215-F-UD194-1001
    Resolution: 4297x2862
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

