    Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration [Image 2 of 10]

    Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Airmen stand along a road for presidential inauguration cordon rehearsal on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. More than 300 Airmen from the 11th, 316th, and 816th Wings participated in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 13:20
    VIRIN: 241215-F-UD194-1005
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cordon
    Andrews AFB
    Excellence
    JBAB
    Inauguration Ceremony

