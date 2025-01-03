Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman George Jones, a response force Airman with the 816th Security Forces Squadron, answers a security response question during presidential inauguration training on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. The briefings included safety, public response, and use of force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)