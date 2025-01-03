U.S. Air Force Senior Airman George Jones, a response force Airman with the 816th Security Forces Squadron, answers a security response question during presidential inauguration training on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. The briefings included safety, public response, and use of force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 13:20
|Photo ID:
|8821654
|VIRIN:
|241215-F-UD194-1002
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.