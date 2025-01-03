Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Steven Vera, an instructor with the USAF Honor Guard, speaks to officers and senior non-commissioned officers during presidential inauguration cordon training on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. Vera was one of six Honor Guard trainers tasked to lead drill and ceremony aspects of the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)