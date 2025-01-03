Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration [Image 7 of 10]

    Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Micheal Asbridge, non-commissioned officer in charge, Command Executive Services for the 11th Wing, smiles during inauguration cordon training on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. The 11th Wing Airmen rehearsed for a joint service cordon following a uniform inspection and briefings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 13:20
    Photo ID: 8821662
    VIRIN: 241216-F-UD194-1009
    Resolution: 2649x3977
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    cordon
    Andrews AFB
    Excellence
    JBAB
    Inauguration Ceremony

