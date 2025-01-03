Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Micheal Asbridge, non-commissioned officer in charge, Command Executive Services for the 11th Wing, smiles during inauguration cordon training on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. The 11th Wing Airmen rehearsed for a joint service cordon following a uniform inspection and briefings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)