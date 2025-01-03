Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Linroy Johnson, a personnelist with the 11th Force Support Squadron, stands at attention on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. Johnson was a participant in the presidential inauguration cordon training that included a uniform inspection, briefings, and outdoor training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)