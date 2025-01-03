U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Linroy Johnson, a personnelist with the 11th Force Support Squadron, stands at attention on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. Johnson was a participant in the presidential inauguration cordon training that included a uniform inspection, briefings, and outdoor training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 13:20
|Photo ID:
|8821663
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-UD194-1010
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.