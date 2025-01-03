Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration [Image 8 of 10]

    Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Linroy Johnson, a personnelist with the 11th Force Support Squadron, stands at attention on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. Johnson was a participant in the presidential inauguration cordon training that included a uniform inspection, briefings, and outdoor training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 13:20
    Photo ID: 8821663
    VIRIN: 241216-F-UD194-1010
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cordon
    Excellence
    Andrews Air Force Base
    JBAB
    Inauguration Ceremony

