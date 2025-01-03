Air Force District of Washington Airmen rehearse for the 60th presidential inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bianka Best (center), an instructor with the USAF Honor Guard, trains Airmen on proper presidential motorcade honors on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. Best instructed Airmen participating in the presidential inauguration cordon on how to render proper honors during the high-visibility event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)