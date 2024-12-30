3rd Landing Support Battalion l Air Delivery FEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 drops an aerial delivery during a field exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. The purpose of the field exercise was to maintain proficiency and familiarization with air delivery systems and airborne operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)