3rd Landing Support Battalion l Air Delivery FEX

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Joshua Castaneda, an airborne and air delivery specialist with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group inspects an aerial delivery during a field exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Casteneda is a native of California. The purpose of the field exercise was to maintain proficiency and familiarization with air delivery systems and airborne operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)