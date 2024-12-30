3rd Landing Support Battalion l Air Delivery FEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Joshua Castaneda, an airborne and air delivery specialist, directs Pfc. Caleb Robertson an engineer equipment operator, both with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group inspects an aerial delivery during a field exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Casteneda is a native of California. Robertson is a native of Texas. The purpose of the field exercise was to maintain proficiency and familiarization with air delivery systems and airborne operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)