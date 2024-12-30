3rd Landing Support Battalion l Air Delivery FEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jairon Benton, right, and Lance Cpl. Benjamin Harris, both motor vehicle operators with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group inspect an aerial delivery during a field exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Benton is a native of Texas. Harris is a native of West Virginia. The purpose of the field exercise was to maintain proficiency and familiarization with air delivery systems and airborne operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)