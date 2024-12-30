3rd Landing Support Battalion l Air Delivery FEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isaac Ortega, an airborne and air delivery specialist with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group retrieves a parachute from an aerial delivery during a field exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Ortega is a native of California. The purpose of the field exercise was to maintain proficiency and familiarization with air delivery systems and airborne operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)