    3rd Landing Support Battalion l Air Delivery FEX [Image 5 of 18]

    3rd Landing Support Battalion l Air Delivery FEX

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shane O'Neill, an airborne and air delivery specialist with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group waits for the arrival of an KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a field exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. O’Neill is a native of Arizona. The purpose of the field exercise was to maintain proficiency and familiarization with air delivery systems and airborne operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 23:29
    Photo ID: 8821261
    VIRIN: 241216-M-RE828-1062
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.53 MB
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: GLENDALE, ARIZONA, US
    Air Delivery
    Field Exercise
    III MEF
    III MLG
    Indo-Pacific

