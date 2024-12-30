3rd Landing Support Battalion l Air Delivery FEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shane O'Neill, an airborne and air delivery specialist with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group tightens a bolt on a package during a field exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. O’Neill is a native of Arizona. The purpose of the field exercise was to maintain proficiency and familiarization with air delivery systems and airborne operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)