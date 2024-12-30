3rd Landing Support Battalion l Air Delivery FEX

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Caleb Robertson, an engineer equipment operator with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group operates a forklift during a field exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Robertson is a native of Texas. The purpose of the field exercise was to maintain proficiency and familiarization with air delivery systems and airborne operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 23:29
|Photo ID:
|8821260
|VIRIN:
|241216-M-RE828-1187
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|SANGER, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
