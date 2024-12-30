Travis AFB airfield operations team ensures safe and efficient flight line operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher James, 60th Operations Support Squadron radar, airfield and weather systems technician, runs a diagnostic check on a weather sensor at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 15, 2024. The mission of the RAWS team is to install and maintain the navigational aids, radios and weather equipment necessary for Air traffic controllers to provide services to military and civilian aircraft in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)