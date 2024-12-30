Travis AFB airfield operations team ensures safe and efficient flight line operations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jasmine Pabon, 60th Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, fires a flare gun to scare birds on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 15, 2024. Airfield Management uses flare guns, or pyrotechnics, to disperse wildlife from the immediate vicinity of the runway and other aircraft operational areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
