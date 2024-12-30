Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB airfield operations team ensures safe and efficient flight line operations [Image 3 of 12]

    Travis AFB airfield operations team ensures safe and efficient flight line operations

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Mathias, 60th Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, inspects construction area for safety compliance and adherence to Air Force standards on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 15, 2024. Airfield management specialists inspect runways, taxiways, parking aprons, lighting and airfield clearance areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8819789
    VIRIN: 241115-F-OY799-1078
    Resolution: 6742x3792
    Size: 13.21 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Travis AFB airfield operations team ensures safe and efficient flight line operations [Image 12 of 12], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    airfield management
    USAF
