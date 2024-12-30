Travis AFB airfield operations team ensures safe and efficient flight line operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Mathias, 60th Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, inspects construction area for safety compliance and adherence to Air Force standards on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 15, 2024. Airfield management specialists inspect runways, taxiways, parking aprons, lighting and airfield clearance areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 13:42
|Photo ID:
|8819789
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-OY799-1078
|Resolution:
|6742x3792
|Size:
|13.21 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
