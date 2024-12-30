Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB airfield operations team ensures safe and efficient flight line operations [Image 7 of 12]

    Travis AFB airfield operations team ensures safe and efficient flight line operations

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jan Alicea-Marrero, 60th Operations Support Squadron radar, airfield and weather systems technician, dons a safety harness at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 15, 2024. The mission of the RAWS team is to install and maintain the navigational aids, radios and weather equipment necessary for air traffic controllers to provide services to military and civilian aircraft in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8819794
    VIRIN: 241115-F-OY799-1190
    Resolution: 3895x6925
    Size: 14.59 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Airmen
    airfield management
    USAF
    RAWS

