Travis AFB airfield operations team ensures safe and efficient flight line operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Mathias, 60th Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, measures the distance between two KC-46A Pegasus wing tips on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 15, 2024. Airfield management specialists measure distance between aircraft and other aircraft or equipment to ensure that there is enough space to allow for freedom of movement for assets and the safety of the crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)