Travis AFB airfield operations team ensures safe and efficient flight line operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jan Alicea-Marrero, 60th Operations Support Squadron radar, airfield and weather systems technician, changes an obstruction light on a glide slope antenna at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 15, 2024. The mission of the RAWS team is to install and maintain the navigational aids, radios and weather equipment necessary for air traffic controllers to provide services to military and civilian aircraft in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)