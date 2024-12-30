Travis AFB airfield operations team ensures safe and efficient flight line operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Mathias, left, and Airman 1st Class Jasmine Pabon, 60th Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift leads, load a flare gun on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 15, 2024. Airfield Management uses flare guns, or pyrotechnics, to disperse wildlife from the immediate vicinity of the runway and other aircraft operational areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)