Travis AFB airfield operations team ensures safe and efficient flight line operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jasmine Pabon, 60th Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, communicates with the air traffic control tower on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 15, 2024. The mission of airfield management is to provide a safe, efficient and effective airfield for global power projection and rapid mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)