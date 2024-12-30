Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU [Image 7 of 7]

    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Australian Army Maj. Rhys Davies, an AH-1Z Viper pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 21, 2024. Davies recently deployed as part of the 15th MEU’s aviation combat element through the Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program. In the Australian Army, Davies flew the Tiger Armed Reconnaissance helicopter with 16th Aviation Brigade, 1st Aviation Regiment, and learned to pilot the AH-1Z Viper aircraft upon attaching to VMM-165 (Rein.). (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 17:36
    Photo ID: 8818598
    VIRIN: 241121-M-HB658-1077
    Resolution: 5048x3365
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU

    15th MEU
    Australian Defense Force
    USS Boxer
    Allies
    Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program

