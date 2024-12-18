Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Australian Army Maj. Jack Jones, the assistant logistics officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 21, 2024. Jones recently deployed with the 15th MEU to the Indo-Pacific region as part of the Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)