Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU

Australian Army Maj. Rhys Davies, an AH-1Z Viper pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 21, 2024. Davies recently deployed as part of the 15th MEU’s aviation combat element through the Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program. In the Australian Army, Davies flew the Tiger Armed Reconnaissance helicopter with 16th Aviation Brigade, 1st Aviation Regiment, and learned to pilot the AH-1Z Viper aircraft upon attaching to VMM-165 (Rein.). (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)