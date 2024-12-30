Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU

Photo By Cpl. Luis Agostini | From left to right, Australian Army Maj. Jack Jones, the assistant logistics officer...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Luis Agostini | From left to right, Australian Army Maj. Jack Jones, the assistant logistics officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; Maj. Rhys Davies, an AH-1Z Viper pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU; and Maj. George Lynn, the assistant operations officer assigned to the 15th MEU, pose for a photo aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 21, 2024. Jones, Davies, and Lynn served as foreign exchange officers with the 15th MEU through the Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program, and recently completed a deployment with the 15th MEU to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, California – Three soldiers from the Australian Defense Force recently served in the most unique positions of their careers as key members of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Australian Army Maj. Jack Jones, Maj. George Lynn, and Maj. Rhys “Casper” Davies had the rare opportunity to deploy with “America’s Vanguard Force” to the Indo-Pacific region – all thanks to the Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program.



The Exchange Program



“It was a dream job of mine to go through the exchange,” said Jones, who has spent most of his career serving in various logistics and operations billets. “The opportunity to work with Marines -- understand the concepts of a MEU, mastering logistics -- there were just so many checks in the box for me.”



The exchange program, commonly known as PEP, is a three year, one-for-one trade between Marines and personnel from allied militaries. Individuals in the program are placed in a billet aligned with their military occupational specialty, allowing them to learn new operating concepts, while also introducing previous experience from their home country. The program aims to improves the understanding between militaries, build upon the foundation of their partnership, and perhaps most importantly, enhance individuals’ skillsets to reinvest in each partner’s military for years to come.



For the Australian Army and the U.S. Marine Corps, the program is a near-perfect match. The two organizations share numerous similarities – a strategic importance placed on amphibious warfare, brotherhood and esprit de corps, Jones explained.



The U.S. and Australia’s shared history dates back to World War I. In the spirit of that tradition and in line with the PEP program, each officer was as fully integrated into the 15th MEU as any other service member.



“From the moment I arrived my family and I were welcomed with open arms,” said Lynn. “I was treated like one of their own, like a Marine.”



Operations and Logistics – Maj. Lynn and Maj. Jones



Lynn, Jones and Davies all served as foreign exchange officers within the 15th MEU, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during their deployment. Lynn and Jones, however, worked more closely together, both serving as part of the MEU’s command element.



The two Australians both served in key staff leadership roles. Having two PEPs serve in such senior billets with a MEU during an at-sea deployment was a rare opportunity for each officer and for the unit.



Jones served as the assistant logistics officer, the second-most senior logistics billet within the MEU command element, assisting in controlling movements, transportation, and supplies.



Lynn, on the other hand, served as the assistant operations officer of the 15th MEU, a vital billet driving the daily and long-term operations of entire Marine Air-Ground Task Force, comprising various elements and 2,500 Marines and Sailors. As the assistant operations officer, Lynn played an outsized role in the planning of operations, exercises, and managing MEU’s daily battle rhythm alongside its Navy counterparts.



The two got to work as soon as they arrived, leading Marines and driving efforts during major exercises such as Tiger Strike 24 in Malaysia, SSang Yong 24 in South Korea, and KAMANDAG 8 in the Philippines. Jones and Lynn each said the highlight of the 15th MEU’s deployment was supporting the U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) efforts in foreign disaster response operations following Super Typhoon Krathon, which struck the northern provinces of the Philippines Sept. 30.



As Jones headed the logistics officer billet leading up to the foreign disaster response operation in the Philippines, both first-time experiences for the Australian, he was effectively thrown into the fire, he said. Others may have felt the intense pressure of being in a new environment amid a crisis response – but not Jones. Leading MEU logistical efforts during the multi-day operation, his leadership and performance earned admiration from the Marines his section and across the command.



“Dealing with emergent operational requirements are difficult for even the most trained logistician,” said Maj. Andrew Lark, the 15th MEU logistics officer. “Although not familiar with [humanitarian and disaster relief] operations, he demonstrated attention to detail and constant communication of MEU-related requirements within the force. He expertly managed the HADR requirements from across the MAGTF and provided sound solutions for the forces executing ashore. His fresh perspective of the HADR operations provided updates to both the logistics standard operating procedures and the MEU SOP writ-large for support operations in INDOPACOM.”



Lynn reflected similar thoughts about the MEU’s time in the Philippines.



“We rapidly transitioned from planning for complex amphibious bilateral training, to providing critical supplies to affected communities,” said Lynn, whose operations planning also supported HADR efforts. “Working with our partners from the Philippines, we were able to make a significant humanitarian contribution to those affected by Super Typhoon Krathon in Northern Luzon and the Batanes Islands.”



As leaders within their respective sections, their Marines saw Lynn and Jones’ actions firsthand, directly impacting MEU plans and operations to deliver critical aid to those in need. At this point in the 15th MEU’s deployment, they had been integrated to the point that Marine Corps culture and standard operating procedures essentially became second nature to them.



“Maj. Lynn flawlessly integrated within our section and the greater 15th MEU staff upon arrival,” said Lt. Col. Mark Peters, the 15th MEU operations officer. “His quick grasp of Marine Corps doctrine and operational concepts, while also inserting his own expertise into the planning process was instrumental to the success of our team throughout our deployment.”



Despite this, the two Australians never forgot about home, always going back to each other to talk about their roots.



“It was nice to have another mate on ship,” admitted Jones. “Being able to go back to another Australian and talk about what’s going on back in our country, make inside jokes, and just generally talk about our day, it was like a piece of home to go back to.”



The Pilot – Maj. Rhys “Casper” Davies



Davies, an AH-1Z Viper pilot and an operations officer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, had a more “exciting” role within the MAGTF, as some might think.



Back in Australia, Davies flew the Tiger Armed Reconnaissance helicopter with 16th Aviation Brigade, 1st Aviation Regiment. Naturally, upon arriving at VMM-165 Davies found himself in a familiar assignment with the MEU as a pilot. This time, however, he’d be required to learn the ins and outs of the AH-1Z Viper, an aircraft that neither he nor any Australian pilot currently flies.



Manning a completely new aircraft wasn’t anything he couldn’t handle – accepting that challenge was exactly what he wanted as a PEP.



“I honestly love flying, especially foreign aircraft,” said Davies. “Going through the exchange program was best for my professional development as a pilot, and thinking about those two factors made it a whole lot easier.”



The two aircraft share similar mission sets and capabilities, which made training a seamless task for Davies.



“We’ve been passing information and tactics through the exchange program for so long that it’s easy to be on the same page,” said Davies. “It’s helped not only me, but our allies grow.”



His personal highlight during deployment was his time aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), the first time an entire Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron detachment of H-1 helicopters embarked an ESB. During their time aboard Miguel Keith, the detachment conducted multiple day and night flight and live-fire operations – solely coordinated by VMM-165, and especially Davies.



“It was certainly a lot of responsibility, but thankfully I felt like I was just one of the guys on the operations team,” admitted Davies. “No one really treated me different or went ‘oh, that’s the Australian’. They took me in as one of their own right away and we conducted business as usual.”



Davies, echoing similar sentiments from Lynn and Jones, said he’ll never forget being a part of the 15th MEU and the Marines he served with during their deployment.



“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to deploy with the MEU and the time and patience the Marines showed me,” admitted Davies. “They didn’t have to do that, yet they did. That’s all part of the Marine Corps culture that I learned here, and I hope we keep in touch.”



After their time with the 15th MEU, the Australians will report back to their commands, taking with them their experiences serving with the Marine Corps and its culture, while also leaving a lasting impression on the Marines they served with. For these three Australians, the exchange program was more than just advancing their career and learning new tactics and strategies. Their time deployed was a means to create bonds and friendships with Marines that will stick with them forever – a true testament to the Australia-U.S. Alliance.