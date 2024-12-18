Australian Army Maj. George Lynn, the assistant operations officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 21, 2024. Lynn recently deployed with the 15th MEU to the Indo-Pacific region as part of the Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 17:36
|Photo ID:
|8818594
|VIRIN:
|241121-M-AS577-1019
|Resolution:
|6676x4451
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU
No keywords found.