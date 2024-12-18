Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Australian Army Maj. George Lynn, the assistant operations officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 21, 2024. Lynn recently deployed with the 15th MEU to the Indo-Pacific region as part of the Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 17:36
    Photo ID: 8818594
    VIRIN: 241121-M-AS577-1019
    Resolution: 6676x4451
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU
    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU
    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU
    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU
    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU
    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU
    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Australian Defense Force
    USS Boxer
    Allies
    Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download