Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU

Australian Army Maj. Jack Jones, the assistant logistics officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks to U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th MEU aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 21, 2024. Jones recently deployed with the 15th MEU to the Indo-Pacific region as part of the Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)