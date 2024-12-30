Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Australian Army Maj. Jack Jones, the assistant logistics officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; Maj. Rhys Davies, an AH-1Z Viper pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU; and Maj. George Lynn, the assistant operations officer assigned to the 15th MEU, pose for a photo aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 21, 2024. Jones, Davies, and Lynn served as foreign exchange officers with the 15th MEU through the Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program, and recently completed a deployment with the 15th MEU to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)