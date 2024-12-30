Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU [Image 1 of 7]

    Aussies Aboard: Three Australian Soldiers Deploy with the 15th MEU

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    From left to right, Australian Army Maj. Jack Jones, the assistant logistics officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; Maj. Rhys Davies, an AH-1Z Viper pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU; and Maj. George Lynn, the assistant operations officer assigned to the 15th MEU, pose for a photo aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 21, 2024. Jones, Davies, and Lynn served as foreign exchange officers with the 15th MEU through the Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program, and recently completed a deployment with the 15th MEU to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Australian Defense Force
    USS Boxer
    Allies
    Marine Corps Personnel Exchange Program

