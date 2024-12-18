A Year Worth Celebrating: NTAG Great Lakes 2024 in Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Commander Eric Rolfs, presents Master of Arms 1st Class Jeffrey Sing with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the commands end of year holiday party in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin on Dec. 5. Sing received the award for fiscal year 2024 E-Talent Recruiter of the Year.