A Year Worth Celebrating: NTAG Great Lakes 2024 in Review

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes celebrated the end of 2024 at their “Football Draft Red Carpet” Holiday Party on Dec. 5, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. During the evening, NTAG Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Eric Rolfs reflected on the record-breaking year and presented awards to personnel for their fiscal year 2024 performance.



“In 2024, we’ve done things that haven’t been done around here for a while,” Rolfs said. “In April, for the first time in over six years, we made a monthly goal for NCO (non-commissioned officer). And then we carried that momentum forward through September - we earned our yearly goals of NCO, Nuke, Non-nuke sub, NAT (New Accession Training), and priority-rating.”



The following Sailors won “of the year” awards for their production performance during FY24.

- Recruiter of the Year and Leads Recruiter of the Year: Builder 1st Class Savon Hunte

- New Accession Training Recruiter of the Year: Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Monet LambertPrice

- Warrior Challenge (WC) Recruiter of the Year: Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) 1st Class Cory Fisher

- Nuclear Field (NF) Recruiter of the Year: Fire Controlman 1st Class Cailean Basa

- Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Recruiter of the Year: Chief Navy Counselor Daniel Strompolis

- Classifier of the Year: Engineman 1st Class Christopher Watson

- E-Talent Recruiter of the Year: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeffrey Sing

- Recruiter-in-Charge (RinC) of the Year: Navy Counselor 1st Class Gary Coit

- Division Leading Chief Petty Officer (DLCPO) of the Year: Chief Navy Counselor Kyle Gustafson

- Rookie Recruiter of the Year: Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Brittany Sellona

- General Officer Recruiter of the Year: retired* Chief Engineman Robert Brown

- Medical Officer Recruiter of the Year: Navy Counselor 1st Class Jonathan Carpenter

- Nuclear Programs Officer Recruiter of the Year: retired* Chief Fire Controlman Ian Heller



In addition to production winners, Navy Counselor 1st Class Hannah Guymon was announced as the Junior Sailor of the Year and Navy Counselor 1st Class Gabriel Alcaraz as Sailor of the Year.



Guymon was promoted from 2nd class petty officer to 1st class petty officer at the holiday party, along with Hunte and Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Walker Underwood.



“Petty Officers Guymon and Alcaraz represent NTAG Great Lakes finest,” Command Master Chief Nate Hon said. “The Sailor and Junior Sailor of the Year embody exceptional dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence in service. Their achievements not only highlight their individual contributions but also inspire their peers and strengthen the bonds within the command. Recognizing these two outstanding Sailors underscores the importance of hard work, professionalism and the spirit of teamwork in the Navy.”



Electronics Technician 1st Class Brandon Williamson, Machinist's Mate (Auxiliary) 1st Class D’Angelo Lewis and Quartermaster 2nd Class Finch Pettis were named NTAG Great Lakes’ top recruiters, earning a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



Rolfs also pointed to the recognition Sailors received from admirals, as well as the Assistant Secretary of the Navy.



“Our Sailors have been recognized and earned awards not only on the regional level, but at the national level,” Rolfs said.



NTAG Great Lakes DLCPO, Chief Navy Counselor Kade Henderson, was named Navy Recruiting Command’s DLCPO of the Year. Henderson received a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (NCM) from the Region West Commodore.



Chief Hull Technician Christopher Elliott, Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical)1st Class Fisher and Operations Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Dawson also received NCMs for winning Region West “of the year” awards.



Additionally, NTAG Great Lakes Nuclear Power Field Coordinator, Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Alex Ziegler, received a NCM from Region West for outstanding end of year performance during FY24.



Throughout the year, Sailors represented the Navy in their communities through parades, school visits, and volunteering with local organizations. Sailors also participated in Chicago Navy Week, the largest in the country.



Sailors participation during the week's events reached more than six million people and spread goodwill throughout the city of Chicago.



“At this year’s Glenview Fourth of July parade, there were no cheers louder than when our Navy team walked past,” Rolfs said. “It was humbling. But what I took away from the day were the people that we vow to defend, want hope and still want to believe in the idea of America and they see us as that shining light.”



In closing, Rolfs thanked Sailors and their families for their unwavering support and commitment to the recruiting mission.



“Together we have accomplished all this and we are champions,” Rolfs said. “Celebrate the season, celebrate each other, and truly celebrate what we have done in 2024.”



*Notes a Sailor that was part of NTAG Great Lakes and retired after the end of FY24.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes covers Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Eastern Wisconsin and Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Headquartered in North Chicago, NTAG Great Lakes has 30 recruiting stations and employs more than 150 military and non-military personnel.