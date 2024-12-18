A Year Worth Celebrating: NTAG Great Lakes 2024 in Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Commander Eric Rolfs, presents Electronics Technician, Submarine, Navigation 1st Class Brandon Williamson with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the commands end of year holiday party in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin on Dec. 5. Williamson received the award for being named one of NTAG Great Lakes Junior top recruiters for fiscal year 2024.