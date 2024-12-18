Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Commander Eric Rolfs, presents Machinist's Mate Auxiliary 1st Class D’Angelo Lewis and Quartermaster 2nd Class Finch Pettis with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the commands end of year holiday party in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin on Dec. 5. Lewis and Pettis received the awards for being named one of NTAG Great Lakes Junior top recruiters for fiscal year 2024.
A Year Worth Celebrating: NTAG Great Lakes 2024 in Review
