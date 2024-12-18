Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Commander Eric Rolfs, presents Chief Navy Counselor Kyle Gustafson with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during the commands end of year holiday party in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin on Dec. 5. Gustafson received the award for fiscal year 2024 Division Leading Chief Petty Officer of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 10:41
|Photo ID:
|8815262
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-WF391-9567
|Resolution:
|4726x3923
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|LAKE GENEVA, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Year Worth Celebrating: NTAG Great Lakes 2024 in Review [Image 24 of 24], by Anna Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Year Worth Celebrating: NTAG Great Lakes 2024 in Review
No keywords found.