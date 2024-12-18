A Year Worth Celebrating: NTAG Great Lakes 2024 in Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Commander Eric Rolfs, presents Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Alex Ziegler with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during the commands end of year holiday party in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin on Dec. 5. Ziegler received the award for outstanding end of year performance during fiscal year 2024.