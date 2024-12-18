A Year Worth Celebrating: NTAG Great Lakes 2024 in Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Commander Eric Rolfs, presents Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Brittany Sellona with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during the commands end of year holiday party in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin on Dec. 5. Sellona received the award for Fiscal Year 2024 Rookie Recruiter of the Year and outstanding production during the month of September.