A Year Worth Celebrating: NTAG Great Lakes 2024 in Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Commander Eric Rolfs, presents Chief Hull Technician Christopher Elliott with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during the commands end of year holiday party in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin on Dec. 5. Elliott received the award for being named Navy Recruiting Command Regions West’s RC Non-Prior Service NAT Recruiter of the Year for fiscal year 2024.