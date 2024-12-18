Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen

    Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Anthony Burton, McDonald Army Health Center career counselor, displays a decorated wreath for the Wreaths Across America laying ceremony at Yorktown National Cemetery in Yorktown, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. Burton was one of many in local community that laid wreaths on the 2,204 burial plots at the cemetery in honor of Wreaths Across America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    This work, Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

