Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the local community gather to participate in the annual wreath laying ceremony in Yorktown, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. The Wreaths Across America ceremony is a symbolic remembrance ceremony, held across the country, for those who gave their lives; the fallen heroes of our country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)