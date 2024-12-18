Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen [Image 1 of 7]

    Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Members of the local community gather to participate in the annual wreath laying ceremony in Yorktown, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. The Wreaths Across America ceremony is a symbolic remembrance ceremony, held across the country, for those who gave their lives; the fallen heroes of our country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 21:30
    Photo ID: 8813356
    VIRIN: 241214-F-MJ338-1048
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.22 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

