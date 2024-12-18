U.S. Army Master Sgt. Anthony Burton, McDonald Army Health Center career counselor, lowers a decorated wreath to the ground during the Wreaths Across America laying ceremony at Yorktown National Cemetery in Yorktown, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. Burton was one of many in local community that laid wreathes on the 2,204 burial plots at the cemetery in honor of Wreaths Across America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2024 21:30
|Photo ID:
|8813358
|VIRIN:
|241214-F-MJ338-1060
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.57 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.