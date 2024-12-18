Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Anthony Burton, McDonald Army Health Center career counselor, lowers a decorated wreath to the ground during the Wreaths Across America laying ceremony at Yorktown National Cemetery in Yorktown, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. Burton was one of many in local community that laid wreathes on the 2,204 burial plots at the cemetery in honor of Wreaths Across America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)