Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jahnaya Cosby, 633d Air Base Wing public affairs officer, places a decorated wreath during a ceremony for the Wreaths Across America laying ceremony at Yorktown, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. Cosby represented the U.S. Air Force honoring those buried with the annual wreath laying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)