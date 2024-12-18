Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members hold wreaths recognizing their respective services during the Wreaths Across America laying ceremony at Yorktown National Cemetery in Yorktown, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. Service members volunteered to participate on behalf of their respective service joining more than two million volunteers and supporters from across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)