Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen

U.S. service members from the Hampton Roads area pose for a group photo after the Wreaths Across America laying ceremony at Yorktown National Cemetery in Yorktown, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. Service members gathered at the cemetery, which was one of more than 4,600 participating locations that gathered to pay their respects to known and unknown services members that have served our country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)