Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jahnaya Cosby, 633d Air Base Wing public affairs officer, holds a decorated wreath at the Wreaths Across America laying ceremony at Yorktown National Cemetery in Yorktown, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. Cosby was one of six local service members who volunteered to lay wreaths for fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)