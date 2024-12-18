U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jahnaya Cosby, 633d Air Base Wing public affairs officer, holds a decorated wreath at the Wreaths Across America laying ceremony at Yorktown National Cemetery in Yorktown, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. Cosby was one of six local service members who volunteered to lay wreaths for fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2024 21:30
|Photo ID:
|8813362
|VIRIN:
|241214-F-MJ338-1009
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.27 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wreaths Across America; Remembering the Fallen [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.