The 18th AES and VMGR-152 fly high with Hercules

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron carry a simulated patient onto a KC-130J Hercules during a patient transfer exercise with the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. As the only aeromedical evacuation squadron in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the 18th AES practices working with a joint service team, and preparing for live missions with joint air crews is critical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)