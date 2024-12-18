Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 18th AES and VMGR-152 fly high with Hercules [Image 8 of 8]

    The 18th AES and VMGR-152 fly high with Hercules

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron carry a simulated patient onto a KC-130J Hercules during a patient transfer exercise with the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. As the only aeromedical evacuation squadron in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the 18th AES practices working with a joint service team, and preparing for live missions with joint air crews is critical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 18th AES and VMGR-152 fly high with Hercules [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #IndoPacificCommand #INDOPACOM #18AES #VMGR-152

