The 18th AES and VMGR-152 fly high with Hercules

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Colton Houston, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 loadmaster, performs preflight checks on a KC-130J Hercules while Airmen with the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron identify patients’ injuries before boarding at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. The training allowed marine counterparts from the VMGR-152, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Iwakuni, Japan, to learn about the 18th AES’s air evacuation procedures and techniques that can significantly enhance their understanding of casualty evacuation and how it is utilized in a KC-130J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)