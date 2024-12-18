The 18th AES and VMGR-152 fly high with Hercules

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron carry a simulated patient onto a KC-130J Hercules during a patient transfer exercise with the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. Joint trainings between the 18th AES and the VMGR-152 are opportunities to work on the KC-130J, a pivotal aircraft for aeromedical evacuation in contingency and mass casualty situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8810548
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-IV293-1437
|Resolution:
|4142x2756
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
