The 18th AES and VMGR-152 fly high with Hercules

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron carry a simulated patient onto a KC-130J Hercules during a patient transfer exercise with the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. Joint trainings between the 18th AES and the VMGR-152 are opportunities to work on the KC-130J, a pivotal aircraft for aeromedical evacuation in contingency and mass casualty situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)